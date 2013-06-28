FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KBC's unit CSOB to pay CZK 13.3 bln dividend,raise tier 1 capital
#Credit Markets
June 28, 2013 / 3:17 PM / 4 years ago

KBC's unit CSOB to pay CZK 13.3 bln dividend,raise tier 1 capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 28 (Reuters) - KBC’s Czech unit CSOB said on Friday it would pay a 13.3 billion crown ($665.57 million) dividend from 2012 profit and also raise core capital by 8.0 billion crowns to repay subordinated debt, strengthening its Core Tier 1 ratio.

The capital increase will come from KBC, CSOB’s sole shareholder, CSOB investor relations chief Robert Keller said.

CSOB also said it would retain 2.4 billion crowns in profit. CSOB’s Core Tier 1 ratio was 13.8 percent at the end of the first quarter. ($1 = 19.9830 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)

