KBC's Czech unit CSOB 2012 profit rises 37 pct, lending up

PRAGUE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic’s largest bank CSOB, a unit of KBC, reported a 37 percent rise in 2012 net profit to 15.29 billion crowns ($810.19 million) on Thursday, boosted by the sale of a minority stake in an insurance unit.

The lender said it also saw a profit jump in 2012 after taking charges on Greek bond holdings the year before. CSOB sold its remaining exposure to Greek, Spanish and Italian sovereign debt, totalling 2.9 billion crowns, in 2012, it said.

The bank’s loan portfolio grew 8 percent in 2012, mainly due to a rise in mortgage lending and corporate loans. Deposits rose 3 percent last year.