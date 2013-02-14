FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2013 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

KBC sees several parties interested in final units to be divested

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Belgian financial group KBC is talking to several parties who are interested in buying its KBC Germany and Antwerp Diamond Bank units, which the group still has to divest, KBC’s chief executive said on Thursday.

“We have several parties interested in both files,” Chief Executive Johan Thijs told a conference call.

Thijs said the divestment of the two units, the last in a string of sales the group had to make in exchange for the state aid it received, would have no impact on regulators allowing the group to repay state aid. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

