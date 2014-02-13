Belgium's KBC expects to pay 2 euro dividend for 2014

BRUSSELS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Belgian financial group KBC will pay a dividend of up to 2 euros per share for the 2014 financial year, but will not remunerate shareholders for 2013 and 2015, the group said on Thursday.

KBC posted a net loss of 294 million euros ($399.5 million) in the fourth quarter, because of a one-off impairment related to its Irish loan book, which it had already announced at the end of the third quarter.

The net loss was smaller than the 306 million loss expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)