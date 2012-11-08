FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-KBC's third-quarter profits beat expectations
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

RPT-KBC's third-quarter profits beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with correct USN)

BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Belgian financial group KBC posted a better-than-expected underlying profit in the third-quarter, driven by a strong performance of its core markets of Belgium and Central and Eastern Europe, the group said on Thursday.

Underlying net profit in the third quarter came in at 406 million euros ($517.85 million) above the 349 million expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The group gave no update about the repayment of state aid it received, reiterating that it aimed to pay back 4.67 billion euros by the end of 2013. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.