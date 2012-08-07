FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KBC second-quarter underlying profit beats consensus
August 7, 2012 / 5:15 AM / 5 years ago

KBC second-quarter underlying profit beats consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Belgian financial group KBC on Tuesday posted a better-than-expected underlying net profit, driven by a good performance in its Belgian and central European banking and insurance businesses.

Underlying net profit in the second quarter was 372 million euros ($461.76 million) above the 354 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

The group said that it made an overall net loss of 539 million euros in the second quarter, caused by a 1.2 billion impairment on its businesses still available for sale.

KBC said the negative capital impact would be reversed entirely once the divestments are closed. ($1 = 0.8056 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Ben Deighton)

