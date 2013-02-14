FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strong performance in Eastern Europe boosts KBC Q4 results
February 14, 2013

Strong performance in Eastern Europe boosts KBC Q4 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Belgian financial group KBC reported better-than-expected profits for the final quarter of 2012, supported by a strong performance of its Eastern European business where impairment levels were low, the group said on Thursday.

Underlying net profit for the fourth quarter came in at 309 million euros ($415.19 million), ahead of the 273 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

KBC said it would propose a gross dividend of 1.00 euro per share this year, but would not pay out next year. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

