UPDATE 1-KBC Q3 net profit beats estimates on strong traditional business
November 16, 2015 / 7:22 AM / in 2 years

UPDATE 1-KBC Q3 net profit beats estimates on strong traditional business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q3 net profit of 600 mln euros vs est. 515 mln euros

* Loans up at main units of Belgium and the Czech Republic (Adds details from statement)

BRUSSELS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Belgian financial group KBC on Monday posted a better-than-expected net profit in the third quarter, as a strong performance in its traditional banking and insurance businesses made up for a weaker showing of its dealing room.

For the third quarter, the group’s loans were up at its main units of Belgium and the Czech Republic from a year earlier and remained stable in its international business. Customer deposits were higher in all units compared with the third quarter of 2014.

In Ireland, which had been a major headache for the group following the burst of the country’s housing bubble, loan loss provisions fell to a modest 9 million euros ($9.7 million) in the third quarter.

This, combined with lower impairments in other markets, took KBC’s credit cost ratio for the first nine months to 0.23 percent, compared with 0.42 percent for 2014 as a whole.

Overall, net profit fell 1.3 percent in the third quarter to 600 million euros, well above the 515 million expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

KBC said it remained committed to its dividend policy of paying out at least 50 percent of its profits from 2016 onwards. ($1 = 0.9314 euro) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Anand Basu)

