FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goodwill impairment in Slovakia, Bulgaria taints KBC's final quarter
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2016 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Goodwill impairment in Slovakia, Bulgaria taints KBC's final quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Belgian financial group KBC reported a net profit below analysts’ expectations on Thursday as the company took a goodwill impairment on its operations in Bulgaria and Slovakia.

Net profit still almost doubled from a year earlier to 862 million euros ($960.5 million) in the fourth quarter, below the 1.228 billion expected in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

The group said the impairment was taken because of lower value of its CSOB unit in Slovakia as well as CIBANK and DZI Insurance in Bulgaria, adding the impairment would not affect capital ratios.

$1 = 0.8974 euros Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.