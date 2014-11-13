FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KBC's Czech unit CSOB net profit drops in third quarter
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

KBC's Czech unit CSOB net profit drops in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Net profit at KBC’s CSOB unit, the largest bank in the Czech Republic, dropped 14 percent to 3.3 billion crowns ($148.93 million) in the third quarter, hit by a slight decline in operating income and higher operating costs.

The bank also said one-off gains last year and negative one-off items this year impacted the quarterly result. Risk costs remained low and lending stayed strong with the portfolio growing 7 percent year-on-year, it said.

CSOB’s Tier 1 capital ratio stood well above regulatory norms at 17.7 percent. Return of equity was down 2.3 percentage points year-on-year to 17.2 percent.

Reporting by Jason Hovet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.