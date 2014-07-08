FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KBC to set aside 162 mln euros for losses on new Hungarian law
July 8, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

KBC to set aside 162 mln euros for losses on new Hungarian law

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 8 (Reuters) - Belgian financial group KBC said on Tuesday that it would set aside 162 million euros ($220.98 million) in the second quarter against potential losses that might be caused by a new Hungarian law on foreign currency loans.

On Friday, Hungary’s parliament adopted the new law, seeking to compensate bank clients for unfavourable past adjustments on their foreign currency denominated loans.

The result of the law was that foreign exchange rate margins in consumer loans were void and spreads would have to be retroactively corrected, KBC said.

KBC said there could still be an additional impact of 70 million euros, depending on how regulators calculated the amount clients were deemed to have overpaid.

The group said it remained committed to the Hungarian market and that even accounting for the hit it was about to take, its Hungarian unit remained well capitalised.

Austria’s Erste Group, emerging Europe’s third-biggest lender, said late on Thursday it could post a record net loss of up to 1.6 billion euros this year, also partially due to Hungary. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
