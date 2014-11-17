FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's mortgage reform to cost its banks $490 mln each year
November 17, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary's mortgage reform to cost its banks $490 mln each year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hungary’s relief scheme for mortgage borrowers and new loan regulations could cost its banks 120 billion forints ($490.18 million) each year, the local unit of Belgian lender KBC said.

The country’s banking sector has faced a raft of punitive taxes and charges since the financial crisis. Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants to eliminate the originally low-interest foreign currency loans, most of them denominated in Swiss francs, which many Hungarian families took out prior to 2008, when exchange rates were more favourable.

Hungary passed a law in September forcing banks to refund household borrowers up to 1 trillion forints. Shrinking loan books and lower interest rates will also eat into banks’ earnings.

“Our interest income would decrease by a little bit more than 10 percent,” said Hendrik Scheerlinck, chief executive of KBC’s Hungarian unit, K&H.

K&H reported a net profit of 7.9 billion forints in the third quarter. But for the first nine months, it was still in the red, largely due to provisions for the settlement of household mortgages.

The central bank said last week lenders in Hungary would see profitability decline further as a result of the new regulations governing how banks can modify interest rates and other conditions of their loans. (1 US dollar = 244.81 Hungarian forint) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Louise Heavens)

