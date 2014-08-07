FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KBC beats profit expectations even after Hungary hit
August 7, 2014 / 5:27 AM / 3 years ago

KBC beats profit expectations even after Hungary hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Belgian financial group KBC’s profit fell by less than expected in the second quarter as higher net interest income and increased loans and deposits partly made up for a hit from a new law on retail loans in Hungary.

KBC, which still owes 2 billion euros ($2.74 billion) of the 7 billion euros state aid it received at the height of the credit crisis, said on Thursday that underlying net profit dropped 41 percent in the second quarter to 287 million euros.

That was above the 241 million euro average expectation in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

The group said that a 231 million euro provision to cover the consequences of a new Hungarian act on retail loans had weighed on results in the April-June period. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

