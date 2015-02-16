FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KBC's Hungarian unit sees special tax on banks halving from 2016
#Financials
February 16, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

KBC's Hungarian unit sees special tax on banks halving from 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Belgian financial group KBC’s Hungarian unit expects its bill under the special tax levied on banks in Hungary to fall by about half next year if legislation is changed as announced last week, a local executive said on Monday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government, which has squeezed banks for years to plug holes in the budget and cut household debt, said he would cut the punitive tax from 2016 in return for banks lending more to help recovery.

“We have heard the news, but the government is expected to draft the legislation in the autumn,” Attila Gombas, chief financial officer at K&H Group, KBC’s Hungarian unit, told a news conference on the bank’s fourth-quarter results.

He said the proposed cut in the rate and the base of the tax would reduce the tax payable by K&H Group by about 40-50 percent from nearly 16 billion forints ($60 million) last year.

K&H posted a net loss of 29.1 billion forints last year, hit by provisioning for cost hikes on loans deemed by the courts and the government as unfair. ($1=268.58 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
