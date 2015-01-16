KBC's Hungarian unit says its Swiss franc exposure is covered

BUDAPEST, Jan 16 (Reuters) - KBC Bank ’s Hungarian unit said on Friday that it had already closed its CHF/EUR position linked to the conversion of its foreign currency mortgage stock and only had a limited exposure.

The Hungarian central bank provided euro liquidity for the bank sector last year for the conversion of the mortgages, most of which were denominated in Swiss francs.

KBC’s Hungarian unit, K&H Bank, also said in an emailed reply to Reuters questions that the share of Swiss franc loans in its corporate loan book was very small. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)