UPDATE 1-KBC reports profit above forecasts on insurance, Ireland

BRUSSELS, May 12 (Reuters) - Belgian financial group KBC on Tuesday reported better-than-expected net profit in the first quarter due to a strong improvement in the company’s insurance business and a return to profit for its unit grouping smaller markets such as Ireland.

Net profit, adjusted for one-off items, rose by 51 percent in the first quarter from the same period last year to 510 million euros ($570.5 million), well above the 384 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The group said its combined ratio - costs plus claims as a percentage of revenues, a key profit indicator in the non-life sector - fell to 82 percent in the first quarter due to a mild winter across all regions, meaning fewer claims.

KBC’s International Markets business, which consists of units in Bulgaria, Hungary, Ireland and Slovakia, swung to a net profit of 24 million euros from a 28 million euro loss in the same period last year.

The group recorded a sharp decrease in impairment losses in the first quarter, mainly because of declines in Ireland and the Czech Republic.

The group, which has 14.4 billion euros of loans and mortgages outstanding in Ireland, said loan loss provisions in the country fell to 7 million euros from 41 million euros in the previous quarter.

“Impairment charges were very low, probably in an unsustainable way,” Chief Executive Johan Thijs said in a statement about such charges across the group.

KBC kept its guidance for Irish loans losses of between 50 and 100 million euros in 2015 and 2016.