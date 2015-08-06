UPDATE 1-KBC Q2 net profit doubles on strong performance in core markets

(Adds details on business units)

BRUSSELS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Belgian financial group KBC said on Thursday its net profit doubled in the second quarter compared with the same period last year, as both loans and deposits grew in its core markets.

Net profit was 666 million euros ($726.74 million), compared with 334 million euros in the second quarter of 2014 and 510 million euros in the first quarter of 2015.

The group said it continued to expect a stable and solid performance from its main markets in Belgium and the Czech Republic, where customer deposits had risen by 12 and 7 percent respectively in the second quarter compared to last year.

For the group’s insurance activities, the combined ratio or costs plus claims as a percentage of revenue, fell to 86 percent in the first half of 2015, down from 93 percent for the same period a year earlier.

KBC said it expected loan loss provisions in Ireland, where it has 14.2 billion euros of loans and mortgages outstanding, to come in at the lower end of the 50 million to 100 million euro guidance range for 2015 and 2016. ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Sunil Nair)