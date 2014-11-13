KBC beats earnings expectations on better banking income

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Belgian financial group KBC on Thursday reported a better-than-expected net profit for the third quarter, as a rise in income from its banking activities made up for smaller insurance profits.

Net profit, adjusted for one-off items, rose 4.4 percent in the third quarter to 477 million euros ($593.48 million), above the 400 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

KBC said its net interest income increased by 11 percent from last year as it made good margins on both loans and deposits and its net interest margin rose to 2.15 percent thanks to lower funding costs.

KBC said it had some 14.6 billion euros of loans and mortgages outstanding at its Irish unit, a slight decline from 15.0 billion at the end of the second quarter.

The group repeated it expects Irish loan losses of between 150 to 200 million euros in 2014, thereafter declining to 50 to 100 million euros in 2015 and 2016. (1 US dollar = 0.8037 euro) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)