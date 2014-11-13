UPDATE 1-KBC beats earnings expectations on better banking income

* Adjusted Q3 net profit 477 mln euros vs Reuters poll 400 mln

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Belgian financial group KBC on Thursday reported a better-than-expected net profit for the third quarter, as a rise in income from its banking activities made up for lower insurance profits.

The group, which needed 7 billion euros ($8.7 billion) of state aid during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, is firmly on a recovery path having repaid 5 billion and unwound 25 billion euros of collateralised debt obligations over past quarters.

It has also divested a range of businesses outside its core of Belgium, the Czech Republic and some other eastern European countries.

KBC shares rose as much 6 percent on Thursday, making them the best performer on the FTSEurofirst 300 index of European blue chips. The STOXX European Banking Index was trading slightly higher.

Net profit, adjusted for one-off items, rose 4.4 percent in the third quarter to 477 million euros, above the 400 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

“There are no real surprises in terms of operational costs or impairments, so it’s quite a solid result,” said Bank Degroof analyst Dirk Peeters, who has a ‘reduce’ rating on valuation grounds.

KBC said net interest income increased by 11 percent from last year as it made good margins on both loans and deposits and its net interest margin rose to 2.15 percent thanks to lower funding costs.

The group said interest margins were boosted by costumers paying back or refinancing mortgages in the quarter, which gave the bank a short-term boost in terms of penalty fees that would not be sustainable.

KBC said it had some 14.6 billion euros of loans and mortgages outstanding at its Irish unit, a slight decline from 15.0 billion at the end of the second quarter.

The group repeated it expects Irish loan losses of between 150 to 200 million euros in 2014, thereafter declining to 50 to 100 million euros in 2015 and 2016. It aims for its Irish unit to be profitable from 2016. (1 US dollar = 0.8025 euro) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)