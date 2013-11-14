KBC forecasts Irish loan loss provision surge

BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Belgian financial services group KBC forecast on Thursday it would need to take a provision of up to 775 million euros ($1.04 billion) in the fourth quarter linked to loans and mortgages in Ireland.

The group, which received 7 billion euros of Belgian state aid during the financial crisis in 2008-2009, had previously forecast loan-loss provision of between 300 and 400 million euros for the whole year.

KBC has 15.5 billion euros of outstanding residential mortgages and loans to project developers and companies. ($1 = 0.7460 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)