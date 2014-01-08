FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KBC repays 500 mln euros in state aid
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 8, 2014 / 6:49 AM / 4 years ago

KBC repays 500 mln euros in state aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Belgian financial group KBC said on Wednesday it will pay back 500 million euros ($680.33 million) of state aid to the Flemish regional government.

The group, which received 7 billion euros in support from the Belgian federal government and the Flemish regional government at the height of the financial crisis, has already repaid the federal state and a first tranche of what it received from the Flemish government.

KBC, which still has 2 billion euros of state aid to repay, said Wednesday’s transaction would see its common equity ratio stay above the 9.25 percent set by the Belgian regulator. ($1 = 0.7349 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.