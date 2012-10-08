FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KBC to repay "significant" part of state aid in 2012 - CEO
October 8, 2012 / 10:34 AM / in 5 years

KBC to repay "significant" part of state aid in 2012 - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Belgian banking group KBC will pay back a “significant” part of the state aid it received from the Belgian government by the end of this year, the group’s chief executive said on Monday.

KBC, which took 7 billion euros ($9.14 billion) from Belgium and the region of Flanders during the 2008-09 financial crisis, needs to repay 4.67 billion euros of principal, plus penalties, by the end of 2013.

“We plan to repay a significant part of this by the end of 2012,” Chief Executive Johan Thijs said during a presentation at the group’s headquarters in Brussels.

The amount would depend on guidance from the regulator about new capital adequacy rules, Thijs added.

The group paid back 500 million euros in December. ($1 = 0.7657 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

