#Financials
August 8, 2013 / 8:37 AM / 4 years ago

KBC mulls early repayment of state aid - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Belgian Financial group KBC is considering an early repayment of the remaining 2.33 billion euros ($3.10 billion) of state aid it received, instead of paying it back in seven equal tranches until 2020, its Chief Executive said.

“The question arises, will we do an early repayment? We will definitely look into the possibilities but we are not announcing anything today,” CEO Johan Thijs told a conference call.

The group which received 7 billion euros in state aid from the Belgian federal government and the Flemish regional government at the height of the financial crisis, has already repaid the federal state and paid back a first tranche of what it received from Flemish government in July. [ID:nWEB007JP} ($1 = 0.7508 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

