CORRECTED-EU clears Talanx buy of KBC's Warta business
#Corrections News
April 4, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-EU clears Talanx buy of KBC's Warta business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of Polish insurer to Warta from Waria)

BRUSSELS, April 4 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx International and Japanese insurer Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance won EU approval on Wednesday to acquire control of Belgian banking and insurance group KBC’s Polish insurance unit Warta.

Talanx, Germany’s third-largest insurer, will be the number two player in Poland after the acquisition behind Polish insurer PZU. Talanx owns 50.2 percent of Hannover Re , the world’s third-biggest reinsurer.

The European Commission said in a statement that the deal would not raise competition concerns.

“The Commission found that the parties would have only a moderate combined market presence, that the addition in market share resulting from the transaction is negligible and that sufficient and strong competitors will remain active on the markets concerned,” the EU competition watchdog said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by John O‘Donnell)

