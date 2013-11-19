BRIEF-KBC Ancora sells 4.7 mln KBC Group shares

BRUSSELS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - KBC Ancora CVA : * Announces sale of 4.7 mln of KBC group shares resulting in proceeds of 184 mln euros * Positive result of 35.9 mln euros is realized on this sale * Proceeds will be used to buy back a loan that was provided by KBC bank to KBC Ancora in 2007 * Positive result of 15.75 mln euro is realized on this buy-back * Interest payments in current financial year to fall by 5.7 mln euro, by 9.6 mln euro in subsequent financial years * Remains largest shareholder of KBC group with 77,516,380 shares after sale, representing about 18.59 pct