BRUSSELS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - KBC Ancora CVA : * Says KBC Ancora announces the sale of 4,7 million kbc group shares * Says proceeds shall be used to buy back a loan that kbc bank provided in 2007 * Says as a result, the debt ratio of KBC Ancora will decrease by approximately

one third * Says transaction will have a positive impact on the regulatory capital of kbc

bank. * Says KBC Ancora remains the largest shareholder of kbc group after the

transaction