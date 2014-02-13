BRIEF-KBC posts smaller-than-expected Q4 net loss

BRUSSELS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - KBC Groupe SA : * Q4 net loss 294 million euros vs Reuters poll consensus of loss of 306 mln euros * FY net profit of 1,015 million euros, compared with 612 million euros in 2012 * Net result distorted by high level of loan loss impairment in Ireland * Net interest margin up to 1.80 pct * No dividend payment for 2013 to be proposed to AGM * Q4 net interest income 1.020 bln euros vs Reuters poll consensus of 1.004 bln euros * From accounting year 2016 onwards, it is the intention to resume regular dividend payments