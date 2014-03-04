BRIEF-KBC Group to issue additional Tier-1 securities

BRUSSELS, March 4 (Reuters) - KBC Groupe SA : * Says announces its intention to issue euro-denominated CRD IV compliant additional Tier-1 instrument * Says AT1 security will be a 5-year non-call perpetual instrument with temporary write-down at 5.125 pct CET1 * Says the securities will be sold to institutional investors * Says Goldman Sachs international, J.P. Morgan, Kbc Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS have been mandated as joint bookrunners * Target capital structure includes 1.5 pct of RWAS in the form of AT1 instruments, to be issued throughout the CRD IV implementation period * Subject to market, the amount raised by this AT1 issue, co may envisage calling some of its outstanding stock of classic Tier-1 securities