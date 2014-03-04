FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-KBC Group to issue additional Tier-1 securities
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 4, 2014 / 5:26 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-KBC Group to issue additional Tier-1 securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 4 (Reuters) - KBC Groupe SA : * Says announces its intention to issue euro-denominated CRD IV compliant additional Tier-1 instrument * Says AT1 security will be a 5-year non-call perpetual instrument with temporary write-down at 5.125 pct CET1 * Says the securities will be sold to institutional investors * Says Goldman Sachs international, J.P. Morgan, Kbc Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS have been mandated as joint bookrunners * Target capital structure includes 1.5 pct of RWAS in the form of AT1 instruments, to be issued throughout the CRD IV implementation period * Subject to market, the amount raised by this AT1 issue, co may envisage calling some of its outstanding stock of classic Tier-1 securities

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.