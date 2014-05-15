FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KBC posts Q1 net profit of 397 mln euros
May 15, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-KBC posts Q1 net profit of 397 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - KBC Groupe Sa :

* KBC ended the first quarter of 2014 with a net profit of 397 mln euros

* Adjusted net profit came to 387 mln euros for the first quarter of 2014

* The liquidity position of group remains very strong, with both the LCR and NSFR being well above 100 pct

* Net interest margin up from 1.92 pct to 2 pct

* Net interest income stood at 1002 mln euros, up 1 pct quarter-on-quarter and 1 pct year-on-year on a comparable basis

* Loan loss impairment stood at 103 million euros in Q1, versus 293 mln euros recorded a year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

