BRIEF-KBC plans to repay state aid at end of 2017 latest
June 17, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-KBC plans to repay state aid at end of 2017 latest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Kbc Groupe Sa

* Kbc group: kbc group strategy update: becoming reference in bank-insurance

* Kbc intends to accelerate its repayments and to make final one at end of 2017 at latest, instead of at end of 2020 as agreed with european commission.

* Expects cagr for total income (2013-2017) >= 2.25% (excluding. Marked-to-market valuations of alm derivatives)

* Expects cagr for bank-insurance gross income (2013-2017) >= 5%

* Expects combined ratio <= 94% (by 2017)

* Expects cost/income ratio <= 53% (by 2017)

* Expects total capital ratio (fully loaded, danish compromise) >= 17% (by 2017)

* Nsfr >= 105% (2014)

* Kbc wishes to maintain a total capital ratio of minimum 17% with a minimum cet1 ratio of 10.5%.

* As of 2015, cbc will increase its footprint in wallonia and enhance its availability and service offering.

* Cbc will open eight new bank branches and relocate 10 existing ones.

* Another one-third will be used to fund a dividend payout ratio (including coupon paid on state aid and outstanding additional tier-1 instruments) of at least 50% from 2016 onwards.

* Ratio (including the coupon paid on the state aid and the outstanding additional tier-1 instruments) of at least 50% from 2016 onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

