BRIEF-KBC Groupe says new banking sector legislation to impact Q2 results
#Credit Markets
July 8, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-KBC Groupe says new banking sector legislation to impact Q2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - KBC Groupe Sa

* New legislation approved on 4 july by hungarian parliament and applying to entire hungarian banking sector, will influence its results for the q2 of 2014

* Act will result in increased provisioning for KBC’s hungarian retail loan book

* Ill set aside (under ‘other income’) additional one-off net provisions of around 162 million euros (pre-tax) in q2 of 2014

* Any potential additional costs related to complete phase-out of retail foreign currency loans announced by government officials for second half of 2014 are not included in above estimate

* Provisions for both correction to bid-offer spreads and unilateral changes to interest rates Further company coverage:

