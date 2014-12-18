FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KBC says to optimise capital structure
December 18, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-KBC says to optimise capital structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - KBC Groupe SA :

* To further optimise capital structure of KBC Group NV and KBC Insurance NV

* Decisions taken will now be submitted for approval to (extraordinary) general meeting of shareholders of KBC Insurance NV

* As a result of the proposed transactions solvency/CET1 of KBC Group NV will improve by 0.49 percent

* As a result of proposed transactions solvency of KBC Insurance will remain at 282 percent under Solvency I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

