BRIEF-KBC says to optimise capital structure

Dec 18 (Reuters) - KBC Groupe SA :

* To further optimise capital structure of KBC Group NV and KBC Insurance NV

* Decisions taken will now be submitted for approval to (extraordinary) general meeting of shareholders of KBC Insurance NV

* As a result of the proposed transactions solvency/CET1 of KBC Group NV will improve by 0.49 percent

* As a result of proposed transactions solvency of KBC Insurance will remain at 282 percent under Solvency I