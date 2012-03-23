FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KB Home 1st-qtr loss narrows, but orders fall
March 23, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 6 years

KB Home 1st-qtr loss narrows, but orders fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - KB Home posted a lower first-quarter loss, helped by higher selling prices, but the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder said orders for new homes declined.

The company, which competes with Toll Brothers, said orders fell 8 percent to 1,197 homes in the quarter. Orders are a key indicator for builders who do not book revenue until they close on a house.

The first-quarter net loss was $45.8 million, or 59 cents a share, down from $114.5 million, or $1.49 a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 29 percent to $254.6 million.

Shares of the company, which closed at $11.24 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange, were down 6 percent in premarket trade.

