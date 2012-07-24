New Issue-KB Home sells $350 mln notes

July 24 (Reuters) - KB Home on Tuesday sold $350 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million. Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KB Home AMT $350 MLN COUPON 7.5 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 7.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/31/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 610 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH B-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS