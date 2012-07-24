FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KB Home sells $350 mln notes
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 8:44 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-KB Home sells $350 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - KB Home on Tuesday sold $350
million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million. 
    Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and Deutsche Bank were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: KB Home 

AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 7.5 PCT     MATURITY    09/15/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   03/15/2013
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 7.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  07/31/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 610 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH B-PLUS     MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

