KB Home returns to profit, orders improve

Sept 21 (Reuters) - KB Home, the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a profit after two quarters of losses as prices recovered.

The company, known for its green homes, said net orders rose 3 percent to 1,900 homes in the third quarter. Orders are a key indicator for builders who do not book revenue until they close on a house.

Net income was $3.3 million, or 4 cents per share, compared with a loss of $9.6 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $424.5 million.