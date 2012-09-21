FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KB Home returns to profit, orders improve
September 21, 2012 / 9:50 AM / 5 years ago

KB Home returns to profit, orders improve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - KB Home, the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a profit after two quarters of losses as prices recovered.

The company, known for its green homes, said net orders rose 3 percent to 1,900 homes in the third quarter. Orders are a key indicator for builders who do not book revenue until they close on a house.

Net income was $3.3 million, or 4 cents per share, compared with a loss of $9.6 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $424.5 million.

