UPDATE 1-KB Home returns to profit, backlog rises

Sept 21 (Reuters) - KB Home, the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a profit after two quarters of losses as home prices recovered, and said its revenue backlog rose to a four-year high.

The U.S. housing market, which fell into a rut six years ago leading to a recession, has been recovering this year.

Housing starts rose 2.3 percent last month to an annual rate of 750,000 units, the Commerce Department said.

“It is clear that the recovery in housing is gaining momentum across the country as inventory levels are declining and home prices are on the rise,” KB Home Chief Executive Jeffrey Mezger said.

The company, known for its green homes, said potential future housing revenue in backlog at Aug. 31 rose 33 percent to $744.7 million.

Net orders rose 3 percent to 1,900 homes in the third quarter. Orders are a key indicator for builders who do not book revenue until they close on a house.

Builders have been able to charge higher prices as home buyers are taking advantage of record-low interest rates.

Average selling prices jumped 8 percent to $245,100, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of year-over-year increases, KB Home said.

Net income was $3.3 million, or 4 cents per share, compared with a loss of $9.6 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $424.5 million.

The company’s shares, which have almost tripled in value since touching a year-low in October 2011, closed at $13.11 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.