FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KBR's 7-year dispute in Brazil ends in $219 mln payment
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2013 / 5:50 PM / in 5 years

KBR's 7-year dispute in Brazil ends in $219 mln payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - A seven-year dispute between U.S. engineering company KBR Inc and a Brazilian client over an oil project off the coast of the country settled last month with a $219 million payment by Halliburton Co, KBR’s former parent.

According to a Halliburton filing on Monday, the payment was made in January to Barracuda & Caratinga Leasing Co (BCLC) to settle the dispute over failed bolts on subsea flowlines that were part of a $2.5 billion oilfield contract awarded to KBR.

BCLC, controlled by giant Brazilian oil company Petrobras , first filed for arbitration of the issue in March 2006. The arbitrators found in BCLC’s favor in late 2011, and KBR challenged the decision in a New York court.

Under the 2007 separation agreement between KBR and Halliburton, the oilfield services giant agreed to shoulder any Barracuda-Caratinga award against KBR. Halliburton disclosed in its annual report on Monday that it recorded an $80 million tax benefit in 2012 related to the satisfaction of this obligation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.