FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KBR profit rises in 2nd qtr, revenue declines
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 8:22 PM / 5 years ago

KBR profit rises in 2nd qtr, revenue declines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Engineering company KBR Inc posted a 4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday and tightened its 2012 earnings outlook to capture the upper end of its previous forecast.

Its second-quarter net profit rose to $104 million, or 70 cents per share, from $100 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier. But revenue fell 16 percent to $2.06 billion, below the $2.2 billion expected by analysts.

The company updated its 2012 earnings forecast to $2.60 to $2.80 per share, raising the lower end of the range from $2.45 per share previously.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.