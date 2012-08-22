FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senior KBR exec leaving after less than 3 years
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2012 / 10:28 PM / in 5 years

Senior KBR exec leaving after less than 3 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Mark Williams, head of KBR Inc’s shrinking infrastructure, government and power (IGP) division, will leave the engineering and construction company after less than three years to “pursue other opportunities.”

He will resign as president of KBR’s second-largest unit on Sept. 21. The Houston-based company gave no further details in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, and was not immediately available for comment.

Williams joined the company in early 2010, after spending 25 years at Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

KBR’s IGP division saw second-quarter revenue drop 45 percent from a year before to $491 million -- less than half the size of the largest unit, hydrocarbons -- due to the end of its military services contract in Iraq. KBR’s focus has increasingly been on liquefied natural gas projects worldwide.

Williams’s predecessor in charge of government and infrastructure, before power was added to the role, was Bruce Stanski, who left in March 2009 to run Fluor Corp’s government business.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.