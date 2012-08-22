Senior KBR exec leaving after less than 3 years

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Mark Williams, head of KBR Inc’s shrinking infrastructure, government and power (IGP) division, will leave the engineering and construction company after less than three years to “pursue other opportunities.”

He will resign as president of KBR’s second-largest unit on Sept. 21. The Houston-based company gave no further details in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, and was not immediately available for comment.

Williams joined the company in early 2010, after spending 25 years at Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

KBR’s IGP division saw second-quarter revenue drop 45 percent from a year before to $491 million -- less than half the size of the largest unit, hydrocarbons -- due to the end of its military services contract in Iraq. KBR’s focus has increasingly been on liquefied natural gas projects worldwide.

Williams’s predecessor in charge of government and infrastructure, before power was added to the role, was Bruce Stanski, who left in March 2009 to run Fluor Corp’s government business.