5 months ago
Appeals court declines to revive soldiers' lawsuit against KBR
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 28, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 5 months ago

Appeals court declines to revive soldiers' lawsuit against KBR

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a lawsuit against military contractor KBR accusing it of exposing U.S. and British soldiers to a potentially dangerous chemical while they were guarding a water injection facility for the company in Iraq.

In a decision on Monday, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court's judgment that the soldiers failed to prove that the chemical, sodium dichromate, caused their injuries.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oe6iNE

