Appeals court declines to revive soldiers' lawsuit against KBR

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a lawsuit against military contractor KBR accusing it of exposing U.S. and British soldiers to a potentially dangerous chemical while they were guarding a water injection facility for the company in Iraq.

In a decision on Monday, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court's judgment that the soldiers failed to prove that the chemical, sodium dichromate, caused their injuries.

