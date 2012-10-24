FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KBR posts loss on writedown of 2010 acquisition
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 8:41 PM / 5 years ago

KBR posts loss on writedown of 2010 acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. engineering company KBR Inc reported a loss on Wednesday due to a writedown related to a 2010 acquisition, while its backlog of projects shrank over the quarter.

KBR made a third-quarter loss of $81 million, or 55 cents per share, compared with a profit of $185 million, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier. The year-earlier profit was boosted by 60 cents per share in tax items. The current quarter included a charge of $1.20 per share related to the acquisition of Roberts & Schaefer.

Revenue fell 17 percent to just shy of $2 billion, below the $2.23 billion expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The top line has been undercut by the wind-down of some U.S. military operations, which are expected to generate revenues this year for KBR at about a quarter of the 2011 level.

KBR’s backlog fell to $14.8 billion in the third quarter from $15.2 billion three months before, though is up 27 percent on the year before.

