REFILE-KBR to pay SEC penalty over whistleblower protection violation
April 1, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-KBR to pay SEC penalty over whistleblower protection violation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects misspelled word in first paragraph)

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - KBR Inc has agreed to pay $130,000 to settle what the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission called its first whistleblower protection case over improperly restrictive language in confidentiality agreements.

The SEC said Wednesday that the Houston-based company violated a federal regulation by requiring witnesses in internal investigations to sign confidentiality agreements that warned of possible discipline if they discussed the matters with outside parties. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

