FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KBW loss widens as weak trading hits commissions
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

KBW loss widens as weak trading hits commissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - KBW Inc posted a bigger second-quarter loss as lower trading volumes for financial services stocks hurt commissions, eclipsing a steady rise in M&A advisory revenue.

Net loss for the quarter widened to $5.4 million, or 19 cents per share, from $4.2 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 13 percent to $55.4 million.

“While the timing of the recovery in our sector continues to be uncertain, this is the second consecutive quarter positively impacted by M&A and advisory transactions revenue,” Chief Executive Tom Michaud said.

Investment banking revenue was up 66 percent to $25.3 million for the quarter, primarily due to higher M&A and advisory revenue.

Commissions revenue, however, was down 23 percent at $24.6 million.

KBW shares closed at $15.52 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.