BRIEF-KC Feed says rights issue
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 16, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-KC Feed says rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - KC Feed Co., Ltd.:

* Says it right issue of 3.7 million common shares of par value 500 won each

* Says issue price of 1,990 won per share, for proceeds of 2.10 billion won for facilities and 5.31 billion won for operations

* Says employee stock ownership association’s preferred right to purchase the new shares at an allocation rate of 15 pct on July 21

* Shareholders of record on March 18 will have rights to purchase 0.2627289828 rights share for each share held during July 21 to July 22

* Listing date of Aug. 12 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: url.ms/4xqkw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

