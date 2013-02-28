Kenya's KCB full-year profit rises 14 pct

NAIROBI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kenya Commercial Bank, the country’s largest bank by assets, said on Thursday full-year pretax profit rose 14 percent to 17.21 billion shillings ($199.42 million) thanks to a jump in total interest income.

The bank, which also has operations in Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Burundi and South Sudan, said total interest income in the 12 months to end of December rose 51 percent to 43.1 billion shillings from 28.5 billion previously.