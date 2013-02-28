FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's KCB full-year profit rises 14 pct
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
February 28, 2013 / 10:57 AM / in 5 years

Kenya's KCB full-year profit rises 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kenya Commercial Bank, the country’s largest bank by assets, said on Thursday full-year pretax profit rose 14 percent to 17.21 billion shillings ($199.42 million) thanks to a jump in total interest income.

The bank, which also has operations in Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Burundi and South Sudan, said total interest income in the 12 months to end of December rose 51 percent to 43.1 billion shillings from 28.5 billion previously.

$1 = 86.3000 Kenyan shillings Reporting Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by George Obulutsa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.