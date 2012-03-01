FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's KCB says 2011 profit up 54 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 1, 2012 / 10:56 AM / in 6 years

Kenya's KCB says 2011 profit up 54 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 1 (Reuters) - Kenya Commercial Bank , the country’s largest bank by assets, said on Thursday full-year pretax profit rose 54 percent to 15.1 billion shillings ($181.7 million) as expenses grew at a slower rate than total income.

The bank, which also has operations in Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and South Sudan, said total income surged 25 percent to 37 billion shillings in 2011. It said all its regional subsdiaries turned a profit.

The bank plans to launch a new unit in Burundi in April, it said at an investor’s briefing where it announced the results.

KCB said it would pay a total dividend of 1.85 shillings, up from 1.25 shillings in the previous year.

Its shares were unchanged from their previous day’s close of 20.50 shillings.

$1 = 83.1000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by James Macharia

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.