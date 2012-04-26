Kenya Commercial Bank Q1 pretax profit up 35 pct

NAIROBI, April 26 (Reuters) - Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) , the country’s largest bank by assets, first-quarter pretax profit rose 35 percent to 3.4 billion shillings ($40.8 million), the bank said on Thursday on its Twitter feed.

KCB, also in Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and South Sudan, had forecast good results this year after navigating what it said was a difficult 2011 marred by steep inflation, a plunge in the local currency and the financial crisis in Europe.

The bank said total first-quarter operating income rose 30 percent to 10.3 billion shillings from 7.9 billion in the first three months of 2011.