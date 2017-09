KCBT weekly deliverable HRW wheat stocks

April 22 (Reuters) - The Kansas City Board of Trade reported stocks of hard red winter wheat in deliverable position in exchange approved warehouses as of the close of business on April 17 in '000 bushels. NOTE: Deliverable and non-deliverable grades exclude CCC stocks. --- HUTCHINSON, KANSAS 04/17/14 Wk Ago Yr Ago Deliverable Grades 15,954 16,153 18,687 Non-deliverable Grades/Ungraded 0 0 0 CCC Stocks 0 0 0 TOTAL STOCKS 15,954 16,153 18,687 --- KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI/KANSAS 04/17/14 Wk Ago Yr Ago Deliverable Grades 6,453 6,861 8,914 Non-deliverable Grades/Ungraded 166 167 168 CCC Stocks 0 0 0 TOTAL STOCKS 6,619 7,028 9,082 --- SALINA, KANSAS 04/17/14 Wk Ago Yr Ago Deliverable Grades 8,351 8,562 17,341 Non-deliverable Grades/Ungraded 121 51 328 CCC Stocks 0 0 0 TOTAL STOCKS 8,472 8,613 17,669 --- WICHITA, KANSAS 04/17/14 Wk Ago Yr Ago Deliverable Grades 8,440 8,432 22,632 Non-deliverable Grades/Ungraded 710 710 1,557 CCC Stocks 0 0 0 TOTAL STOCKS 9,150 9,142 24,189 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago)