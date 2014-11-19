Hyundai Samho launches up to $380 mln selldown in KCC Corp.-terms

HONG KONG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries launched on Wednesday an up to $380 million selldown in S. Korean varnish manufacturer KCC Corp, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.

Hyundai Samho offered the KCC shares in an indicative range of 507,000-523,000 won each, equivalent to a discount of up to 6.8 percent to Wednesday’s close of 544,000 won, the terms showed. Hyundai Samho plans to sell its entire stake in KCC, equivalent to 7.6 percent of the company’s outstanding shares.

Citigroup and Daewoo Securities were hired as joint bookrunners of the sale. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)