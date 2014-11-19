FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Samho launches up to $380 mln selldown in KCC Corp.-terms
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 19, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

Hyundai Samho launches up to $380 mln selldown in KCC Corp.-terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries launched on Wednesday an up to $380 million selldown in S. Korean varnish manufacturer KCC Corp, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.

Hyundai Samho offered the KCC shares in an indicative range of 507,000-523,000 won each, equivalent to a discount of up to 6.8 percent to Wednesday’s close of 544,000 won, the terms showed. Hyundai Samho plans to sell its entire stake in KCC, equivalent to 7.6 percent of the company’s outstanding shares.

Citigroup and Daewoo Securities were hired as joint bookrunners of the sale. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.