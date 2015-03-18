FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakhstan's KCell to pay entire 2014 net profit out as dividends
March 18, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

Kazakhstan's KCell to pay entire 2014 net profit out as dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, March 18 (Reuters) - KCell , Kazakhstan’s largest mobile phone operator, said on Wednesday its board had recommended to pay dividends equal to the company’s net profit of 58.3 billion tenge ($315 million) earned last year.

The London-listed company, which is controlled by Nordic parent TeliaSonera, said the payment would includes annual dividends worth 70 percent of net income and a “special dividend” which represents the remaining 30 percent of net profit.

($1 = 185.35 tenge)

Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
